Rey, Ahsoka Tano, and More Iconic Heroes to Star in New Star Wars Forces of Destiny Animated Micro-Series

April 13, 2017
Coming July 2017, along with toys from Hasbro, books, apparel, and much more!

There's never been an all-star lineup like this in any galaxy.

Rey, Ahsoka Tano, Jyn Erso, Princess Leia, Sabine Wren, and other icons of a galaxy far, far away will take center stage in Star Wars Forces of Destiny -- a new animated micro-series and initiative celebrating some of Star Wars' most beloved and inspirational characters. Announced by Disney and Lucasfilm today, Star Wars Forces of Destiny launches in July with a series of animated shorts (2-3 minutes each) on Disney YouTube, exploring all-new adventures of the fan-favorites. A two-part TV special featuring eight additional shorts will follow on Disney Channel in fall 2017. Significantly, Daisy Ridley (Rey), Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso), Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), and Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata, narrating the series) will all reprise their roles for the show. Developed by Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars Forces of Destiny will remain true to the Star Wars canon, showing how choices both big and small ultimately shape the destinies of beloved characters. Check out a first look in the gallery below!

    • "Star Wars Forces of Destiny is for anyone who has been inspired by Leia’s heroism, Rey’s courage, or Ahsoka's tenacity,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. "We’re thrilled that so many of the original actors are reprising their roles in these shorts which capture the small moments and everyday decisions that shape who these characters are. It is a fun new way for people to experience Star Wars."

    Hasbro is set to launch a line of Star Wars Forces of Destiny toys, including new "Adventure Figures" -- a fusion of traditional dolls and action figures. The toys are 11-inch in scale, and feature multiple points of articulation, as well as dynamic action, including Rey swinging her lightsaber. Villains such as Kylo Ren are also on the way. Get a sneak peek at Jyn Erso, R2-D2 Leia, Rey, BB-8, Sabine Wren, and Chewbacca below.

    • “From Princess Leia to Sabine Wren, Star Wars heroines are unique, and we wanted to represent that in the product line for Star Wars Forces of Destiny,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media. “The result is the creation of our new ‘Adventure Figures’ that celebrate the power and stories of these incredible characters and allow kids to recreate their most heroic moments at home.”

    In addition to Adventure Figures, Hasbro will also release Star Wars Forces of Destiny role play items and accessories, from Rey’s Extendable Staff to a new, electronic Jedi Power Lightsaber toy, which are part of the Star Wars Bladebuilders system. Added John Frascotti, president of Hasbro: “As the Star Wars fan base has broadened over the last 40 years, we have continued to add new and exciting play experiences to the Star Wars brand, to engage fans across generations. We’ve worked closely with Disney to bring the storytelling from Star Wars Forces of Destiny to life through this innovative toy line to help connect with new audiences as well as appeal to existing fans.”

    More products based on the series, including books, apparel, bedding, and more, are also coming. The covers for books Star Wars Forces of Destiny - Daring Adventures Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 are revealed in the gallery below, both featuring three stories starring Star Wars heroes from across the saga.

    • Star Wars Celebration Orlando will host a special preview of Star Wars Forces of Destiny during the "Heroines of Star Wars" panel on Friday, April 14. Host Amy Ratcliffe will speak with Lucasfilm's vice president of animation Carrie Beck and Star Wars Rebels executive producer Dave Filoni, as well as voice actors Ashley Eckstein, Tiya Sircar, and other surprise guests about the series.

    Iconic heroes. Inspiring stories. Get ready for Star Wars Forces of Destiny.

