Ahsoka and Barriss Duel and Debate in Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Ahsoka & Padmé - Exclusive Preview

The Padawans have a friendly match...with deeper ramifications.

Even when you win, can you still lose?

In this exclusive preview of IDW Publishing's Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Ahsoka & Padmé, Ahsoka and her friend Barriss practice lightsaber technique with a friendly duel. But is the outcome earned? Check out the first look below, including the cover, alternate covers, and interiors of this Clone Wars-era story.

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Ahsoka & Padmé, written by Beth Revis and illustrated by Valentina Pinto, is the fourth installment in IDW’s special Forces of Destiny mini-series. For more on the series, check out StarWars.com’s interviews with the creative of teams of Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Leia, Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Rey, and Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Hera, and stay tuned for more coverage this month.

