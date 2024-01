Are you an ace pilot, a hardworking mechanic, or a secret spy?

Calling all wannabe racers, Resistance fighters, and toughened mechanics. This week, we're touching down on the Colossus with a quiz that will determine if you have what it takes to join the colorful characters who make the platform their home. Find out which character is most like you, then let us know in the comments below! Strap in, and hold on tight because...Here. We. Go.