Quiz: How Well Do You Know Star Wars: The Phantom Menace?

Would your knowledge rank you a youngling or a Jedi Master?

The Phantom Menace brought the beginning of Anakin Skywalker's journey to life from a slave on Tatooine to an eager Padawan of Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi. Whether you crave the adrenaline-fueled Podrace or the heart-racing suspense of Darth Maul vs. Qui Gon and Obi-Wan, the film contributes an entertaining look at the early stages of integral characters and major plot lines. So how does your knowledge of the saga's first installment stack up? Find out now!