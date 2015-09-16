Quiz: How Well Do You Know Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith?

Test your knowledge of the final and darkest film of the Star Wars prequels.

In Revenge of the Sith, Anakin Skywalker trades in his Jedi robes for a cloak of evil, Chancellor Palpatine transforms into the sinister, cackling Emperor, and Obi-Wan Kenobi battles his former pupil over a boiling inferno. As the final film of the prequel trilogy, it brings one story to an end while offering a new hope -- all in epic fashion.

Do you have great Revenge of the Sith wisdom? Or is it twice the pride, double the fall? Find out now!