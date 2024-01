Is your knowledge strong enough to duel a Jedi or are you bound for the reactor shaft?

Maul. Just saying the name runs shivers down your spine. Starting this week with the release of Marvel's new Darth Maul miniseries, you'll be learning a whole lot more about the backflipping baddie. Think you know all about him already? Put your knowledge to the test with our new quiz following the villain's journey from The Phantom Menace to Star Wars Rebels. Let us know how you did in the comments below!