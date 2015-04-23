Princess Leia #3 - Exclusive Preview!

Leia's mission to save her people continues!

Marvel's bestselling Star Wars: Princess Leia miniseries, in which the Rebel princess looks to find Alderaanian survivors, has introduced new characters and new facets of Leia's personality -- and now it's going to a new planet. In Princess Leia #3, by Mark Waid and Terry Dodson, Leia heads to the underground world of Sullust...with the Empire not far behind.

Get your first look at interiors and covers from Princess Leia #3 below, hitting comic shops and digital on April 29!

Pages: