Poll: Which Star Wars Weapon Would You Use?

Perception is the greatest weapon of all.

There isn't a perfect weapon for every situation in Star Wars. Lightsabers can't cut through electrostaffs. Projectiles can't penetrate AT-ATs. And as Han Solo found out the hard way, there are plenty of things that can match a good blaster. As a result, tacticians must adjust their arsenals accordingly in both firefights and hand-to-hand combat. Think you have what it takes to be a field general in Star Wars? Choose your favorite weapon for each situation!