ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

Poll: Which Star Wars Weapon Would You Use?

August 26, 2015
August 26, 2015
StarWars.com Team

Perception is the greatest weapon of all.

There isn't a perfect weapon for every situation in Star Wars. Lightsabers can't cut through electrostaffs. Projectiles can't penetrate AT-ATs. And as Han Solo found out the hard way, there are plenty of things that can match a good blaster. As a result, tacticians must adjust their arsenals accordingly in both firefights and hand-to-hand combat. Think you have what it takes to be a field general in Star Wars? Choose your favorite weapon for each situation!

What do you think of the results? What did you pick and why? Let us know in the comments below!

lightsabers blasters star wars weapons Star Wars polls

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Band Should Play Your Holiday Party? 

    December 15, 2023

    December 15, 2023

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ahsoka Tano?

    December 1, 2023

    December 1, 2023

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should You Be for Halloween?

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Where Should You Go on Vacation in the Star Wars Galaxy?

    August 4, 2023

    August 4, 2023

    Aug 4

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Is Most Like Your Dad?

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Jedi at 40 | Quiz: How Well Do You Know Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?

    May 19, 2023

    May 19, 2023

    May 19

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Movie Should You Watch On Star Wars Day?

    May 3, 2023

    May 3, 2023

    May 3

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Quiz: Which Member of The Bad Batch Are You?

    March 24, 2023

    March 24, 2023

    Mar 24

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved