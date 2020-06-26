ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

Poll: Which Podracer is the Coolest - Anakin's or Sebulba's?

June 26, 2020
June 26, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Now this is a podracing poll.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's podrace, in which beings from all over the galaxy compete in a death-defying competition on Tatooine, is among the most memorable action set pieces in the entire Skywalker saga. It's not difficult to see why. The sequence is very fast, the stakes are high (if Anakin is victorious, he wins his freedom and Qui-Gon Jinn secures the parts to repair Queen Amidala's ship), and the podracers are awesome. Two engines tethered to a cockpit, they're vehicles built for speed and, to put it simply, look super cool. To mark the classic Star Wars Episode I: Racer's rerelease on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, we want to know: Which do you think is the coolest podracer -- Anakin's homemade, speedy yellow-and-blue vehicle? Or his rival Sebulba's powerhouse, sleek podracer with massive engines? Get ready to race and vote now in the poll below!

For more on podracers, check out StarWars.com's oral history of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and to learn more about the rerelease of Star Wars Episode I: Racer, read StarWars.com's interview with producer James Vicari.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #StarWarsPoll

Star Wars The Phantom Menace podracers

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Band Should Play Your Holiday Party? 

    December 15, 2023

    December 15, 2023

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ahsoka Tano?

    December 1, 2023

    December 1, 2023

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should You Be for Halloween?

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Where Should You Go on Vacation in the Star Wars Galaxy?

    August 4, 2023

    August 4, 2023

    Aug 4

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Is Most Like Your Dad?

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Jedi at 40 | Quiz: How Well Do You Know Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?

    May 19, 2023

    May 19, 2023

    May 19

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Movie Should You Watch On Star Wars Day?

    May 3, 2023

    May 3, 2023

    May 3

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Quiz: Which Member of The Bad Batch Are You?

    March 24, 2023

    March 24, 2023

    Mar 24

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved