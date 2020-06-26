Poll: Which Podracer is the Coolest - Anakin's or Sebulba's?

Now this is a podracing poll.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's podrace, in which beings from all over the galaxy compete in a death-defying competition on Tatooine, is among the most memorable action set pieces in the entire Skywalker saga. It's not difficult to see why. The sequence is very fast, the stakes are high (if Anakin is victorious, he wins his freedom and Qui-Gon Jinn secures the parts to repair Queen Amidala's ship), and the podracers are awesome. Two engines tethered to a cockpit, they're vehicles built for speed and, to put it simply, look super cool. To mark the classic Star Wars Episode I: Racer's rerelease on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, we want to know: Which do you think is the coolest podracer -- Anakin's homemade, speedy yellow-and-blue vehicle? Or his rival Sebulba's powerhouse, sleek podracer with massive engines? Get ready to race and vote now in the poll below!