    The Podrace champion Sebulba earned riches for his repeated wins in the dangerous sport, and he invested most of them back into his beloved vehicle. Sebulba's Podracer was an imposing giant, an orange-hued bully of a craft whose pounding, thundering engine roar seemed powerful enough to knock down opponents. Not content to rely solely on his own racing skills, Sebulba outfitted his Podracer with a number of blatantly illegal surprises. A hidden flamethrower could cook nearby opponents who dared to pass the Dug. The massive split-X engines were strong enough for Sebulba to ram and muscle his way past smaller Podracers.

