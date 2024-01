Choose wisely, you must.

Jedi Master Yoda is without a doubt one of the biggest icons of the Star Wars saga. From his sense of humor to his unparalleled power with the Force, no Jedi could be considered both as unique and as integral to the story. Though it won't be easy, we're asking you to choose Yoda's greatest moment, from The Clone Wars to Return of the Jedi. Let us know why you picked your favorite in the comments below!