Poll: What Are You Most Excited for at Star Wars Celebration Orlando?

Are you into the panels, reveals, merch, or something else?

Star Wars Celebration Orlando is just two weeks away, and that means it is officially time to get your Jedi robe out of storage and get pumped. If you're planning on attending this year, there are some seriously cool panels and events that cannot be missed. (If you're staying home, no need to worry. StarWars.com has you covered on many of the experiences, from live streaming to feature articles.) So which part of Celebration are you looking forward to most? Vote in our poll below!