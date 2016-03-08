Presenting a dessert so good it can destroy Starkiller Base with the power of deliciousness.

If you were going to serve up a treat for a Resistance pilot going off to battle, a chocolate wasaka berry pie would be it. Silky and sweet, the rich chocolate pie is filled with the surprise of whole berries and topped off with a homemade whipped cream. No access to Kashyyyk wasaka berries? Not to worry, raspberries work just as well.

The pie reflects Poe Dameron’s pilot helmet. As a commander in the Resistance, Poe’s helmet is unique in its dark color, with red and gray detailing. Here the old Rebel Alliance symbol is given new life with a little bit of sanding sugar.

Poe Dameron Pie

You’ll need:

9-inch pie plate

Poe helmet template

Red sanding sugar

Pie ingredients:

24 chocolate cookies, crushed

6 ounces raspberries, washed and dried

12 ounces chocolate

1 cup heavy whipping cream

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

pinch of salt

Cocoa powder

Red whipped cream ingredients:

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

2 Tablespoons powdered sugar

Red food gel dye

Gray whipped cream ingredients:

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

2 Tablespoons powdered sugar

black food gel dye

Directions:

1. Crush the chocolate cookies, then press into bottom and sides of the pie plate. Set aside.

2. In double boiler, melt the chocolate. Set aside to cool slightly.

3. In the bowl of an electric mixer, whip the heavy cream until peaks form.

4. Fold in the softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and salt.

5. Then fold the chocolate.

6. Place the raspberries on the chocolate crust, then pour the filling over.

7. Refrigerate 2-3 hours. Dust the top of the pie with cocoa powder.

8. For the red whipping cream, whip the heavy cream, powdered sugar and red food gel dye until peaks form. Spoon into a piping bag and pipe according to the helmet’s details.

9. Do the same for the gray whipping cream. Whip the heavy cream, powdered sugar and one small drop of black food gel dye until the mixture turns gray and peaks form. Spoon into a piping bag and pipe according to the helmet’s details.

10. Take the template with the cut out Alliance Starbird and place over the gray whipped cream area on the lower right. Sprinkle with red sanding sugar, then carefully life the template off.

11. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

One taste of this dessert and you’ll be able to fly anything and take down the First Order.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.