Solo: A Star Wars Story Blasts Into Pinball FX3 - Exclusive

August 20, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Zen Studios will smuggle us three new scoundrel-inspired tables on September 12.

Scoundrels, it's time for a showdown. Steady your nerves. Wait for your moment. And ready your...flippers.

StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal that three new tables based on Solo: A Star Wars Story are coming to Zen Studios' critically-acclaimed Pinball FX3. Arriving September 12, just prior to the home release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, the Solo Pack will feature tables inspired by the film and other tales from a galaxy far, far away -- including the can't-wait-to-play-it Calrissian Chronicles table, which will incorporate memorable moments from Marvel's classic Lando comic-book series by Charles Soule and Alex Maleev, along with the smooth talker's appearances in Star Wars Rebels. Buckle up, baby, indeed.

Characteres from Solo, on an advertisement for a Solo-themed pinball game.

The pack will be available for download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, and Windows 10, while the Zen Pinball and Star Wars Pinball apps will host each table individually on the App Store, Google Play, and Mac. Check out official descriptions of the tables along with a first look at screenshots below!

    • Star Wars Pinball: Solo -- It’s the digital pinball table that -- for the first time ever in a video game -- makes the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs (if you round down). Exciting 3D character and vehicle models roar to life as you relive all your favorite movie scenes from Solo: A Star Wars Story, from the grand Conveyex shipment heist, the speeder chase and piloting the Millennium Falcon, to meeting familiar faces like Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca.

    • Star Wars Pinball: Calrissian Chronicles -- Hello, what have we here? Live Lando's life, from smooth-talking smuggler to rebel hero who helped destroy the second Death Star. Missions in this table not only base themselves on iconic Lando movie moments, but also on his memorable appearances in Star Wars Rebels and Marvel's Star Wars Lando (2015) comic book. More than 15 of Lando's enemies enter the fray, as well, not to be outdone by team-ups with the likes of Lobot and Han Solo. Unless, of course, sabacc cards are involved -- then it’s time to compete directly with Han… “fair and square.”

    • Star Wars Pinball: Battle of Mimban -- For the glory of the Empire! Deploy an Imperial army and lead it to victory against the fierce inhabitants of the planet Mimban. There will be no deserters in this rendition of the battle brought to life in Solo: A Star Wars Story where Han Solo met Beckett. And if there are? Feed them to “the beast” in the pit! Then, unleash devastating AT-DT attacks, take on enemy troops on an action-packed mini playfield, dirty things up further with a Mudball Multi-ball and more.

    For more on Star Wars Pinball: Solo Pack, check out ZenStudios.com and StarWarsPinball.com, and stay tuned to StarWars.com.

    If everything we've heard about Star Wars Pinball: Solo Pack is true, September 12 can't get here soon enough.

