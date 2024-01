*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Poe Dameron

Step 1: Begin by using the painter’s tape to mark the triangle and thin rectangle shapes on Poe’s X-wing helmet. Paint the shapes red, and let dry.

Step 2: Use the painter’s tape to create the rounded rectangle to right of the red shapes, and paint it silver. Let dry.

Step 3: Paint the bottom of the pot with the gold paint, making a stripe about an inch wide around the bottom edge. Let dry.

Step 4: Once the stripes and shapes are all dry, paint the rest of the flower pot black, and set aside to dry. (You may need more than one coat for best coverage.)

Han Solo

Step 1: With the silver paint, paint Han’s hexagonal belt buckle shape in the top rim of the pot. Let dry.

Step 2: Paint the rest of the top rim a dark brown for Han’s belt, and let dry.

Step 3: Draw a rectangle shape with rounded corners on the painter’s tape, and carefully cut it out. This will be your template for the stripes on Han’s pants.

Step 4: Trace five more rounded rectangle shapes for a total of six, and cut them out of the tape. Place the stripes evenly down either side of the pot.

Step 5: Paint the bottom of the pot with the black paint, making a stripe about an inch wide around the bottom edge. Let dry.

Step 6: Paint the rest of the flower pot navy blue. (Don’t completely cover the tape stripes, but you can paint on the edges of them.) More than one coat may be needed. Let dry.

Step 7: Remove the taped stripes, and paint the stripes red. Let all paint dry completely.

Hera Syndulla

Step 1: Paint the top ¼ of the flower pot forest green, bringing the paint just below the top rim. Let dry.

Step 2: Paint a grey strip about one inch thick below the forest green one, and let dry.

Step 3: Paint the bottom of the pot orange (the color of Hera’s flight suit), bringing the paint about one inch above the bottom edge. Let dry.

Step 4: Paint the rest of the pot dark brown, and let dry.

Step 5: Use the light green paint and a thin paint brush to paint the designs on Hera’s lekku on the forest green part of the pot. Let completely dry.

As Melinda Wolf helpfully notes in the comments below, use clear acrylic sealant on the inside and outside of each pot after the acrylic paint has completely dried. Let the sealant dry for a few days before adding soil and a plant.

Your flower pots are ready to jump into the cockpit! Well, not quite, but they are ready to put a stylish spin on your window sill or outdoor garden.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.