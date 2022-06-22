Obi-Wan Wednesdays: Funko’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Pop! 5-Pack Revealed and More!

Celebrate Obi-Wan Kenobi with a collection of vinyl bobbleheads, along with new collectibles, toys, and apparel.

Hello there. Obi-Wan Wednesdays is a new product program celebrating Obi-Wan Kenobi, the limited series now streaming on Disney+. Visit ObiWanWednesdays.com every week throughout the series’ run for reveals of action figures, apparel, and much more inspired by the series and the legendary Jedi Master himself!

The gang’s all here -- thanks to Funko.

This week, Obi-Wan Wednesdays debuts Funko’s 5-pack of Obi-Wan Kenobi bobbleheads, a stunning statue from Gentle Giant, and much more. Check out a few of our favorite reveals below!

Obi-Wan Kenobi Pop! 5-Pack and More by Funko

Bring the heroes and villains of Obi-Wan Kenobi home with this special collection. Plus, say hello there to a new Pop!-inspired Obi-Wan Kenobi shirt, and single-release of the Obi-Wan bobblehead.

Purge Trooper Statue by Gentle Giant LTD

This incredible 1/7 scale statue is aiming for your collectibles shelf.

NED-B Joins the Black Series and More by Hasbro

The lovable-but-strong droid comes to the popular 6-inch series of figures. In addition, build your own Inquisitor double-bladed lightsaber with a new set (available this fall), and check out the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Multipack. (Pre-orders begin Thursday, June 23, at 10 a.m. PT.)

Obi-Wan Kenobi T-Shirt and More by Mad Engine

Choose your side with this new tee, and show your love of Obi-Wan with even more apparel from Mad Engine.

“I Am What You Made Me” PopGrip by PopSockets

The dark side is strong -- and so is your handle on your phone -- with this PopGrip. Look for more options inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi at PopSockets.com.

Check out LEGO.com, HasbroPulse.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon.com for even more new Obi-Wan Wednesdays reveals!

Visit ObiWanWednesdays.com every Wednesday through June 29 to see the latest and greatest products inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi, and join the conversation on social media using #ObiWanWednesdays and #StarWars.