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{:title=>"Obi-Wan Kenobi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/obi-wan-kenobi"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Obi-Wan Kenobi Series to Begin Production in April, Cast Revealed

March 29, 2021
March 29, 2021

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new Disney+ special event series starring Ewan McGregor as the iconic Jedi Master, will begin shooting in April.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow, director of two critically acclaimed episodes of The Mandalorian Season 1.

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series cast

Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and writer Joby Harold. Casting director is Carmen Cuba.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available exclusively on Disney+.

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