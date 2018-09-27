ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Strap In for a New Star Wars Resistance Extended Sneak Peek

September 27, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Here. We. Go!

When Poe Dameron has a mission for you, you just have to say yes.

We’re just over a week away from the premiere of Star Wars Resistance, and this morning we got an all-new sneak peek at what’s to come including high-flying adventure, heart-pumping action, the throwing and the falling, and a first look at appearances by some of our favorite characters and locations from The Force Awakens, including Captain Phasma and Starkiller Base.

You ready? Let’s do this. Check out the full trailer below:


And joining the ranks of Kaz, the Fireball crew, and the ace pilots, now you can study up on Aunt Z, the Colossus, and more plus expanded entries on Poe Dameron and BB-8 in the StarWars.com Databank.

The one-hour series premiere of Star Wars Resistance will make its debut on October 7 on Disney Channel (10 p.m. ET/PT) and DisneyNOW. Two additional new episodes will be available via the DisneyNOW app and Disney Channel VOD.

