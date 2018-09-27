Strap In for a New Star Wars Resistance Extended Sneak Peek

Here. We. Go!

When Poe Dameron has a mission for you, you just have to say yes.

We’re just over a week away from the premiere of Star Wars Resistance, and this morning we got an all-new sneak peek at what’s to come including high-flying adventure, heart-pumping action, the throwing and the falling, and a first look at appearances by some of our favorite characters and locations from The Force Awakens, including Captain Phasma and Starkiller Base.

You ready? Let’s do this. Check out the full trailer below:



The one-hour series premiere of Star Wars Resistance will make its debut on October 7 on Disney Channel (10 p.m. ET/PT) and DisneyNOW. Two additional new episodes will be available via the DisneyNOW app and Disney Channel VOD.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.