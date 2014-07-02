ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

New Star Wars Content Hits the Xbox Live Avatar Marketplace

July 3, 2014
Add Jedi robes, Rebel pilot gear, and Darth Vader's helmet to your Xbox avatar's wardrobe!

Your Xbox Live avatar can now dress like a Jedi-to-be, pilot a TIE fighter, or wear Princess Leia's medal-ceremony gown. Star Wars has returned to the Xbox Live Avatar Marketplace, with a new collection of virtual goods celebrating the film that introduced the world to a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope.

Star Wars Xbob Live Avatars

Available now, fans can outfit their avatars with costumes from A New Hope, including heroes Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia, as well as the film's villains, ranging from a Tusken Raider to Darth Vader. New props are also available, from an R2-D2 companion to the galaxy's greatest starfighters.

The entire collection is available for purchase on the Xbox 360 and online at Xbox.com.

