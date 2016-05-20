New ‘Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular’ Fireworks Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Get first details on the stunning new Star Wars experience, arriving June 17!

There haven't been Star Wars fireworks this grand since the end of Return of the Jedi.



Announced today on the Disney Parks Blog, the next exciting Star Wars experience that’s set to delight fans at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been revealed: the new Star Wars fireworks show, “Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular.”

This new nighttime show kicks off nightly performances on June 17, and will be the most elaborate fireworks display in the park's history. It will combine fireworks, pyrotechnics, special effects, and video projections that will turn the park’s Chinese Theater and other buildings into the twin suns of Tatooine, a field of battle droids, the trench of the Death Star, Starkiller Base, and other Star Wars destinations. And the show, which will feature music from throughout the saga, will be punctuated with a tower of fire and spotlight beams, creating a massive lightsaber in the sky. Spectacular, indeed.

Several new Star Wars experiences have debuted at Disney’s Hollywood Studios over the past year, from the opening of Star Wars Launch Bay in December to the most recent additions of the Star Wars stage show “Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away” and the daily march of Captain Phasma and her fleet of stormtroopers earlier this spring.

Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular will bring a whole new, memorable way to celebrate a galaxy far, far away at Disney's Hollywood Studios -- and you don't even have to destroy the Death Star II to enjoy it.

