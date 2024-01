Celebrate the release of The Star Wars Digital Movie Collection with these fun activities!

This will be a day long remembered -- it has seen the release of The Star Wars Digital Movie Collection! To celebrate, StarWars.com is excited to present some fun activities to truly make this a Star Wars Weekend. Print the PDFs below and enjoy!

Star Wars Bingo

Build the Galaxy

Star Wars Popcorn Bar

Make Your Own Padawan Tunic

Jedi Training Quizzes