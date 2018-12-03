More Star Wars Authors to Appear at Celebration Chicago

Guest authors will include: E.K. Johnston, who penned Star Wars: Ahsoka; Justina Ireland, the author of Star Wars: Lando’s Luck; and Zoraida Córdova, who wrote the short story "You Owe Me a Ride," in the special anthology collection, Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View.

The trio will join several other incredible guests including previously announced authors and artists like: Timothy Zahn, author of Star Wars: Thrawn Alliances; Delilah Dawson, who wrote Star Wars: Phasma; Claudia Gray, author of Star Wars: Master & Apprentice and other titles; Katie Cook, illustrator and co-author of Star Wars: Search Your Feelings; Alexander Freed, author of the upcoming Star Wars: Alphabet Squadron; Cavan Scott, author of Star Wars: Adventures in Wild Space; and Jeffrey Brown, whose titles include the Darth Vader and Family Coloring Book.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

