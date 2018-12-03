More Star Wars Authors to Appear at Celebration Chicago

Meet the women who wrote tales of Ahsoka, Lando, and the Tonnika sisters.
At Star Wars Celebration Chicago, there are lots of exciting guests and panelists, including some of the most prominent Star Wars authors working today, joining fans for five days of celebrating the saga.
Today, StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that three more authors will be in attendance at the 2019 event, giving you a chance to meet your favorite writers to get a book signed or simply to say thank you for expanding the stories in a galaxy far, far away.