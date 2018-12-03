ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

More Star Wars Authors to Appear at Celebration Chicago

December 3, 2018
Meet the women who wrote tales of Ahsoka, Lando, and the Tonnika sisters.

At Star Wars Celebration Chicago, there are lots of exciting guests and panelists, including some of the most prominent Star Wars authors working today, joining fans for five days of celebrating the saga.

Today, StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that three more authors will be in attendance at the 2019 event, giving you a chance to meet your favorite writers to get a book signed or simply to say thank you for expanding the stories in a galaxy far, far away.

Author E.K. Johnston.
E.K. Johnston

    • Guest authors will include: E.K. Johnston, who penned Star Wars: Ahsoka; Justina Ireland, the author of Star Wars: Lando’s Luck; and Zoraida Córdova, who wrote the short story "You Owe Me a Ride," in the special anthology collection, Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View.

    The trio will join several other incredible guests including previously announced authors and artists like: Timothy Zahn, author of Star WarsThrawn Alliances; Delilah Dawson, who wrote Star WarsPhasma; Claudia Gray, author of Star Wars: Master & Apprentice and other titles; Katie Cook, illustrator and co-author of Star Wars: Search Your Feelings; Alexander Freed, author of the upcoming Star WarsAlphabet Squadron; Cavan Scott, author of Star WarsAdventures in Wild Space; and Jeffrey Brown, whose titles include the Darth Vader and Family Coloring Book.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

