Meet the Crew in These New Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Posters

April 23, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Let us introduce you to the gang in gorgeous new images of Han Solo, Lando, and the rest of the crew.

There's just over a month to go before Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters, and we can't wait to meet the new cast of characters on screen.

Now you can get a closer look at the whole crew in these just released character posters!

The nine images retain the classic Western feel of the original teaser posters for the film with stunning new illustrations introducing each actor and character. Bold colors and rich details, from the stitching on Beckett's shirt to each tendril of Wookiee hair on the mighty Chewbacca, set these apart. And each character is positioned in front of a red and orange landscape with the unmistakable silhouette of the Millennium Falcon's cockpit at their backs. Check them out below!

    • Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives May 25, 2018.

