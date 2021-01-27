A Mysterious Attack in Marvel’s The High Republic #2 - Exclusive Preview

Keeve Trennis and the Jedi investigate a distress call. What they find isn’t pretty.

Even during the prime of the Jedi Order, the galaxy was filled with danger.

In StarWars.com’s sneak peek at Marvel’s The High Republic #2, the newly-minted Jedi Knight Keeve Trennis, Jedi Master Sskeer, and Jedi bond-twins Ceret and Terec answer a distress beacon in the Kazlin System. But they may be too late…

The High Republic #2, from writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives February 3 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.