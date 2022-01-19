ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Jedi Rush to Face the Nihil in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #4 - Exclusive Preview

January 19, 2022
January 19, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Here comes the storm.

At last, the Jedi have a lead on Dr. Uttersond.

But in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #4, the latest intel puts Jedi Master Emerick Caphtor and Private Investigator Sian Holt on a collision course with the Nihil.

Trail of Shadows #4, from writer Daniel José Older and artist Dave Wachter, with a cover by David Lopez, arrives January 26 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology, and at your local comic shop

Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #4 preview 1 Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #4 preview 2 Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #4 preview 3 Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #4 preview 4 Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #4 preview 5

