Learn More about the Characters of Star Wars: The High Republic in New Series of Digital Shorts

Watch the first installment now, featuring young Jedi Vernestra Rwoh.

If you want to know more about the new Star Wars: The High Republic multimedia epic -- or are already a fan -- this is the digital series you’re looking for.

Lucasfilm launched today Characters of Star Wars: The High Republic, a new series of animated shorts that tells the stories of The High Republic’s heroes and villains. Featuring colorful animation and vibrant narration, each episode focuses on one character and their journey leading up to the events that kick off The High Republic. You can watch the debut installment starring young Jedi Vernestra Rwoh below.



“The High Republic is a unique and fresh era of Star Wars storytelling with all new characters and a unique visual aesthetic, so we couldn't help but want to see our new heroes and villains jump out of the page and into animation,” Matt Martin of the Lucasfilm Story Group tells StarWars.com. “We were trying to find a look for these videos that could appeal to a broad range of fans, from kids to adults, and I think what Eastham Studios came up with is really special.”

Characters of Star Wars: The High Republic will be available exclusively on YouTube.com/StarWars and StarWars.com.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.