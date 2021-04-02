ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Keeve Trennis Faces her Fears in Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #4 - Exclusive Preview

April 2, 2021
April 2, 2021
StarWars.com Team

What could drive Jedi Master Sskeer to turn against the Jedi Order?

How could it have gone so wrong?

In StarWars.com's exclusive first look at issue #4 of Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic comic, Jedi Padawan Keeve Trennis must confront what's become of her master, the legendary Jedi Sskeer, as he holds her and other Force users hostage on Sedri Minor. In stark contrast to her current predicament, the preview takes us back in time to Keeve's earlier years training with the Trandoshan for a glimpse at his teaching style.

Star Wars: The High Republic #4, from writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives April 7 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #4 preview 1 Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #4 preview 2 Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #4 preview 3 Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #4 preview 4 Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #4 preview 5 Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #4 preview 6

