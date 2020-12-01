Jedi Master Sskeer Returns in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #2 – Exclusive Preview

And this time his Padawan Keeve Trennis has brought along two new friends, Jedi twins Terec and Ceret!

We're just a few weeks away from officially entering the era of Star Wars: The High Republic and today StarWars.com has an exclusive first look at pages from the second issue of Marvel's new comic series by the same name.

"Issue two sees a damaged cruiser drifting in deep space, ravaged by a Nihil attack," writer Cavan Scott explains. "Sskeer leads the mission which sees the team stalked through the smoke-filled corridors." And this time, Jedi Master Sskeer and his Padawan Keeve Trennis aren't alone.



“The issue also introduces Terec and Ceret who are two of the first Jedi that Keeve Trennis meets when she is posted to Starlight Beacon," adds Scott. "Hailing from the planet Kotab, the pair are bond-twins, siblings who, for all intents and purposes, share the same gestalt mind. Analytical and inquisitive, the Kotabi twins have the potentially confusing habit of finishing each others’ sentences, even when they’re not in the same room!"

StarWars.com is pleased to reveal four inked interior pages showcasing the four heroes in action as well as a cover by artist Phil Noto. Check out the full preview below!