ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Avar Kriss Dances with the Darkness in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #13 – Exclusive Preview

January 12, 2022
January 12, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Take no prisoners.

The marshal of Starlight Beacon is losing her patience.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #13, Avar Kriss leads the offensive on a Nihil vessel, cutting down those who stand in her way. Where there was once light, a shadow now looms over the Jedi...

The High Republic #13 from writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives January 19 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars: The High Republic #13 preview 1 Star Wars: The High Republic #13 preview 2 Star Wars: The High Republic #13 preview 3 Star Wars: The High Republic #13 preview 4 Star Wars: The High Republic #13 preview 5

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time. 

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheHighRepublic

Comic preview Star Wars: The High Republic Star Wars: The High Republic #13

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: The Nameless Strike Back in Phase III

    November 30, 2023

    November 30, 2023

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    What Is Star Wars: The High Republic?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: New Faces of the Nihil

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi Should You Invite Over for Life Day?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III Is Here

    November 14, 2023

    November 14, 2023

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader's Guide

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: Meet the New Heroes of Phase III

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The High Republic Authors on Authors: George Mann and Cavan Scott 

    November 9, 2023

    November 9, 2023

    Nov 9

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved