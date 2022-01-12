Avar Kriss Dances with the Darkness in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #13 – Exclusive Preview

Take no prisoners.

The marshal of Starlight Beacon is losing her patience.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #13, Avar Kriss leads the offensive on a Nihil vessel, cutting down those who stand in her way. Where there was once light, a shadow now looms over the Jedi...

The High Republic #13 from writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives January 19 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

