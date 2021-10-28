ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Underworld Takes on the Empire in Marvel's Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 - Exclusive Preview

October 28, 2021
StarWars.com Team

It turns out we do need their scum...

As the leader of Crimson Dawn, Qi'ra has proven to be a formidable part of the underworld. Now, she's joined by a number of familiar faces united against a common enemy.

In an exclusive look inside Marvel’s Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1, first revealed on This Week! In Star Wars today, discover the former scrumrat's new objective in the age of the Empire. Among her new allies are Ren and his knights, Ochi of Bestoon, and Imara Vex, who will also appear in the forthcoming Star Wars: Hunters game. The issue arrives in December, the second chapter in a trilogy that started with War of the Bounty Hunters, continuing the saga of Qi’ra and the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate.

Crimson Dawn #1, from writer Charles Soule and artist Steven Cummings, with a cover by Leinil Francis Yu, will be available soon on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1 (OF 5) cover

The archivist arrives in Marvel's Crimson Reign comic. A page from Marvel's Crimson Reign comic. A page from Marvel's Crimson Reign comic. A page from Marvel's Crimson Reign comic. A page from Marvel's Crimson Reign comic. A page from Marvel's Crimson Reign comic.

Catch this and other news on the latest episode of This Week! In Star Wars below.


