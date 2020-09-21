ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

On “Mando Mondays,” a Bounty of New Products and Digital Content to Celebrate The Mandalorian

September 21, 2020
September 21, 2020

Pre-orders on select items from the program — including toys, books, comics, and digital content — begin later today!

Mando Mondays logo

After premiering last fall and quickly taking the world by storm, The Mandalorian -- which took home seven awards last week during the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards -- will return for its highly anticipated second season Friday, October 30, on Disney+. But first, fans will have access to select pre-orders on new products inspired by the hit Lucasfilm series.

Disney and Lucasfilm today announced "Mando Mondays," an all-new global consumer products, games, and publishing program kicking off on October 26, that will debut goods inspired by the show.

After fans experience the latest episode every Friday on Disney+, they can visit MandoMondays.com each Monday to see what new toys, collectibles, apparel, books, comics, digital content, and more will be unveiled. Mando Mondays will run for nine weeks, culminating on December 21.

“When The Mandalorian debuted last year on Disney+, the show became an instant phenomenon, with fans of all ages expressing excitement for products related to its iconic characters -- particularly the Child,” said Kareem Daniel, president, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “This fall, as the world continues to watch the narrative unfold, we will further bring this unique Star Wars story to life through a must-have selection of toys, books, comics, digital content, and more.”

To celebrate this announcement, select pre-orders for the first wave of Mando Mondays products will kick off today at 1 p.m. PT and 4 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com. Get your first look at some of the new pre-orders below -- with even more available on MandoMondays.com!

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection 6-Inch The Mandalorian Figure Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection 6-Inch IG-11 Figure

Products available for pre-order today include Hasbro's The Black Series Credit Collection, with The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, and IG-11 among other figures in the highly-detailed 6-inch-scale line.

Funko Pop! bobbleheads the Mandalorian and the Child Funko Pop! bobbleheads Gamorrean fighter Funko Pop! bobbleheads the Child in a bagYou can also pre-order new Funko Pop! bobbleheads, including the Mandalorian flying off with the Child in tow, a Gamorrean fighter, and The Child in a bag.

LEGO Star Wars The Child construction set Legends in 3D ½ Scale Bust of the Child from Diamond SelectThe Mandalorian from Sideshow

And pre-order your own "asset" with the LEGO Star Wars The Child construction set, a Legends in 3D ½ Scale Bust of the Child from Gentle Giant Ltd., and The Mandalorian Premium Format Figure from Sideshow.

Mandalorian Polaroid camera Mandalorian Polaroid camera film

Plus, available now you can claim your own The Mandalorian Polaroid Camera and the Child-inspired instant film!

In addition, a new video celebrating Mando Mondays premiered today on Star Wars social channels.


New season starts streaming Oct. 30. Catch up on Season One now.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheMandalorian, #MandoMondays

disney The Mandalorian Mando Mondays

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    First Look: The New LEGO Star Wars UCS Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser 

    September 12, 2023

    September 12, 2023

    Sep 12

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Quiz: Which Ahsoka Tano Are You?

    August 18, 2023

    August 18, 2023

    Aug 18

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Who Said the Quote from The Mandalorian?

    July 7, 2023

    July 7, 2023

    Jul 7

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    10 Great LEGO Star Wars Building Sets for Adults

    June 6, 2023

    June 6, 2023

    Jun 6

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved