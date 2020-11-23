ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Mando Download: “Chapter 12: The Siege”

November 23, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Find a bounty of concept art, stills from the episode, and a new character poster of Moff Gideon!

The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series. 

Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 12: The Siege.”

In "Chapter 12: The Siege," the Mandalorian returns to Nevarro, reconnecting with old allies for a new mission. Check out the gallery below for a brand-new character poster, stills, and concept art from the episode!

Stills

Concept Art

The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church
The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Anton Grandert
The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church
The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church
