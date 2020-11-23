Mando Download: “Chapter 12: The Siege”

Find a bounty of concept art, stills from the episode, and a new character poster of Moff Gideon!
The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series.
Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 12: The Siege.”
In "Chapter 12: The Siege," the Mandalorian returns to Nevarro, reconnecting with old allies for a new mission. Check out the gallery below for a brand-new character poster, stills, and concept art from the episode!
Stills
Concept Art
