Mando Download: “Chapter 11: The Heiress”

November 16, 2020
StarWars.com Team

See a character poster featuring Bo-Katan, stills from the episode, and behind-the-scenes concept art!

The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series.

Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 11: The Heiress.” 

Din Djarin’s quest to return the Child to his kind continues in "Chapter 11: The Heiress," as the bounty hunter travels oceans and discovers new allies. Check out the gallery below for a brand-new character poster, stills, and concept art from the episode!

Stream Now buttonBo-Katan Kryze and other Mandalorians from The Mandalorian series

Stills 

A scene from “Chapter 11: The Heiress” A scene from “Chapter 11: The Heiress” A scene from “Chapter 11: The Heiress” A scene from “Chapter 11: The Heiress” A scene from “Chapter 11: The Heiress”

Concept Art

The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church
The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church.

The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas
The Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church
The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church
The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church.

The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church
The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church
The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

