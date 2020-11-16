Mando Download: “Chapter 11: The Heiress”

See a character poster featuring Bo-Katan, stills from the episode, and behind-the-scenes concept art!
The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series.
Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 11: The Heiress.”
Din Djarin’s quest to return the Child to his kind continues in "Chapter 11: The Heiress," as the bounty hunter travels oceans and discovers new allies. Check out the gallery below for a brand-new character poster, stills, and concept art from the episode!
Stills
Concept Art