Make These DIY Ahsoka Tano Silka Beads to Follow the Padawan Path

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Begin by painting the two medium-sized wooden beads light grey. (You may need more than one coat for complete coverage.) Let dry.

Mix a little grey paint into the green paint, and use it to paint the large wooden bead. Let dry.

Next, cut a piece of the grey leather cording approximately 16 inches long.

Fold the cording in half. Slide one medium gray bead on to the cord from the folded top.

Tie a knot in the cording below the grey bead. Slide the large green bead on the cording up from the bottom until it’s touching the knot you already tied.

Tie another knot just below it, securing the green bead between the two knots.

Next, slide the second grey bead through the ends of the cording. If you haven’t already, line the two ends up and trim them.

Place a small amount of school glue or hot glue on the end of the cording, and slide the bottom grey bead over it until it covers the two ends. Let the glue dry. (You can paint the bottom of the bead grey to hide the cords and glue if you prefer.)

Next, cut a small triangle (about half an inch on the base) out of the purple foam, and one out of the yellow foam.

Cut the tips of the triangles flat, making trapezoid shapes.

Use the school glue or hot glue on the edge of the side you just cut to attach the purple triangle on the bottom of the grey bead.

Repeat on the top of the bead with the yellow craft foam, gluing it as close to the cording as possible.

Your Forces of Destiny charm is complete! Take it with you to school to bring a little bit of the Force back with you, or tie it to your keychain to always be reminded of the path of Ahsoka Tano.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.