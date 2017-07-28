ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Make These DIY Ahsoka Tano Silka Beads to Follow the Padawan Path

July 28, 2017
Kelly Knox

You don’t need to undergo a Jedi trial to earn your own set of special Padawan beads.

Forces of Destiny brought us not only short vignettes that packed a lot of punch (and blaster shots), but also small, quiet moments that meant a lot to some of our favorite Star Wars characters. "The Padawan Path" features Ahsoka Tano racing to a Jedi ceremony, where she’s presented with distinctive beads from Master Yoda.


Ahsoka Tano holds beads given to her by Yoda in Star Wars Forces of Destiny.

Even if you don’t have silka beads like Ahsoka, you can still make your own special Padawan beads to attach to your keychain or backpack with just a few materials.

Homemade silka beads hang off a messenger bag adorned with Star Wars pins.

What You Need*

  • Two medium-sized, round wooden beads
  • One large (about half an inch) round wooden bead
  • Light grey and green acrylic paint
  • Grey round leather cording
  • Yellow and purple craft foam
  • Hot glue or school glue
  • Scissors
  • Ruler

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Begin by painting the two medium-sized wooden beads light grey. (You may need more than one coat for complete coverage.) Let dry.

Paint, a paintbrush, and a box of beads on a table. Gray paint has been poured into a paint tray.

Mix a little grey paint into the green paint, and use it to paint the large wooden bead. Let dry.

Next, cut a piece of the grey leather cording approximately 16 inches long.

A gray leather cord next to three painted beads.

Fold the cording in half. Slide one medium gray bead on to the cord from the folded top.

A gray leather cord folded on itself and cinched together by a bead.

Tie a knot in the cording below the grey bead. Slide the large green bead on the cording up from the bottom until it’s touching the knot you already tied.

Tie another knot just below it, securing the green bead between the two knots.

Painted beads threaded with a folded gray cord.

Next, slide the second grey bead through the ends of the cording. If you haven’t already, line the two ends up and trim them.

Three painted beads threaded with a folded gray cord. A pair of scissors trims the cord.

Place a small amount of school glue or hot glue on the end of the cording, and slide the bottom grey bead over it until it covers the two ends. Let the glue dry. (You can paint the bottom of the bead grey to hide the cords and glue if you prefer.)

The bottom of a folded gray cord closed shut by a hot glue gun.

Next, cut a small triangle (about half an inch on the base) out of the purple foam, and one out of the yellow foam.

Cut the tips of the triangles flat, making trapezoid shapes.

Use the school glue or hot glue on the edge of the side you just cut to attach the purple triangle on the bottom of the grey bead.

A completed homemade Ahsoka Tano silka bead charm.

Repeat on the top of the bead with the yellow craft foam, gluing it as close to the cording as possible.

Your Forces of Destiny charm is complete! Take it with you to school to bring a little bit of the Force back with you, or tie it to your keychain to always be reminded of the path of Ahsoka Tano.

A completed homemade Ahsoka Tano silka bead charm hanging from a backpack.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.

