This week, we got a quick teaser from Lucasfilm's newest animated project Forces of Destiny. The series will showcase the heroic stories of some of our favorite characters including Rey, Jyn, Padmé, and more. Whose storyline are you most looking forward to revisiting? Let us know who you chose in the comments below and don't forget to watch Forces of Destiny, coming to Disney's YouTube channel July 3!