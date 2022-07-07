Light & Magic Trailer, Official Poster Debut

Get a first look at the Disney+ original docuseries chronicling the history of Industrial Light & Magic.

The Death Star trench run, a morphing T-1000, and the Avengers saving New York from an invading alien army. These moments of movie magic all came to be thanks to Industrial Light & Magic, the legendary visual effects studio founded by George Lucas. Its story will finally be told, and we now have our first look. Lucasfilm released today the trailer for Light & Magic, the upcoming Disney+ original docuseries chronicling the history of ILM. You can check out the trailer below.



The docuseries follows ILM from its mid-‘70s inception for Star Wars to the studio’s digital innovations of today, and includes rare archival footage from the Star Wars saga, Indiana Jones series, Willow, Transformers, and The Abyss, among others. Light & Magic features George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, James Cameron, Kathleen Kennedy, and Lynwen Brennan, as well as ILM and VFX legends Dennis Muren, Joe Johnston, Rose Duignan, Phil Tippett, Richard Edlund, Jean Bolte, Doug Chiang, and many more. The official Light & Magic poster, created from a stunning photo of Lucas inspecting imagery and models from Star Wars, also debuted today.

Light & Magic is directed by Lawrence Kasdan and executive produced by Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Justin Wilkes, Lawrence Kasdan, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan.

"We realized nothing is impossible," says Richard Edlund in the sneak peek. Find out how when all six parts of Light & Magic start streaming July 27, only on Disney+.