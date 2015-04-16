ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Lando #1 Coming in July from Marvel - Exclusive!

April 16, 2015
April 16, 2015

Hello, what have we here?

The smooth-talking scoundrel strikes back! Marvel and Lucasfilm announced today that Lando Calrissian -- puffer pig collector, Cloud City administrator, and Rebel hero -- will star in his own limited series. Lando #1, from creators Charles Soule (Death of Wolverine, Inhuman, She-Hulk) and Alex Maleev (Daredevil, Spider-Woman, Moon Knight), hits stores in July, and finds Lando embarking on his greatest caper ever.

"Is Lando Calrissian the coolest character in all of Star Wars? Depends on who you ask, probably. But if you ask me, the answer is yes, and I plan to prove it with this story," says series writer Soule.

In Marvel's Lando, developed closely with Lucasfilm, the titular character -- in the days before he became a hero, but still with Lobot at his side -- looks to steal one of the galaxy's most valuable ships. But, as usual, he may be in over his head.

"Before Cloud City, before his glorious Death Star run,” continues Soule, “Lando Calrissian was just a man trying to make his way through an uncaring universe determined not to recognize that he was undeniably the coolest man in the galaxy. But Lando's got a plan to change all that... and it starts with the deal of a lifetime."

Hot on the heels of the character's return in the Star Wars Rebels animated series, Lando joins Marvel's growing line of critically acclaimed and bestselling Star Wars comics, including Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Star Wars: Princess Leia, and Kanan: The Last Padawan. This deal is getting better all the time.

Check out a special first look at two alternate covers below, and stay tuned to StarWars.com and Marvel.com for more on Star Wars comics and graphic novels!

  • STWLANDO2015001cov_B

    of
    STWLANDO2015001cov_B

    of
  • Landoscan_flat_YU
    Lando #1 cover by Lenil Francis Yu. of
    Landoscan_flat_YU
    Lando #1 cover by Lenil Francis Yu. of

    • StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Lando Calrissian

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: A New Mission Begins in an Original Star Wars: The High Republic Tale

    October 30, 2023

    October 30, 2023

    Oct 30

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved