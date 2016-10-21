ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

Donald Glover Cast as Young Lando Calrissian in Upcoming Han Solo Star Wars Stand-Alone Film

October 21, 2016
October 21, 2016

The smooth-talking smuggler is coming back to the big screen.

Hello, what have we here?

Donald Glover

Lucasfilm announced today that Donald Glover, an acclaimed actor, award-winning writer, and Grammy-nominated artist, will be playing the part of Lando Calrissian in the still-untitled Han Solo Star Wars film, helmed by directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Glover will join Alden Ehrenreich -- previously cast as Han Solo -- in bringing two iconic Star Wars characters back to the big screen, but at a time in their lives previously unexplored. This new film depicts Lando in his formative years as a scoundrel on the rise in the galaxy's underworld -- years before the events involving Han, Leia, and Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back and his rise to Rebel hero in Return of the Jedi.

“We're so lucky to have an artist as talented as Donald join us,” said Lord and Miller. “These are big shoes to fill, and an even bigger cape, and this one fits him perfectly, which will save us money on alterations. Also, we'd like to publicly apologize to Donald for ruining Comic-Con for him forever.”

Glover is best known for creating and starring in the critically acclaimed FX series Atlanta (which had the highest premiere numbers for any basic cable comedy show since 2013), as well as for starring in four seasons of the show Community, and for his Grammy-nominated album Because the Internet, performed under the name Childish Gambino. In addition, Glover appeared in the Academy Award-nominated The Martian, and will be seen in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming. 

The untitled Han Solo movie is set for release in 2018.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Lando Calrissian Donald Glover

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    We’re On Our Way to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Lando #1 – Reveal

    February 9, 2023

    February 9, 2023

    Feb 9

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Clones at 20 | Concept Artist Roel Robles on the Design Origins of Count Dooku’s Unique Lightsaber Hilt

    May 13, 2022

    May 13, 2022

    May 13

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Clones at 20 | 4 Ways Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Helped Change Filmmaking

    May 10, 2022

    May 10, 2022

    May 10

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Luke Skywalker Fights to Survive Exegol in Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith - Exclusive Excerpt

    March 24, 2022

    March 24, 2022

    Mar 24

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Marvel Celebrates Sana Starros and More in Star Wars Pride Month Comics Covers this June

    March 18, 2021

    March 18, 2021

    Mar 18

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Empire at 40 | Teaching with Star Wars: Lando's Choices in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

    July 1, 2020

    July 1, 2020

    Jul 1

  • {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"} {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    5 Things We Learned from the Solo Cast on The Star Wars Show

    May 23, 2018

    May 23, 2018

    May 23

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    Official Synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story Revealed

    January 16, 2018

    January 16, 2018

    Jan 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved