Jordanna Sparkburn and More Concept Art Revealed on Star Wars: The High Republic Show

November 17, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Get your first look at characters from Out of the Shadows and other books and comics in Phase I of the multimedia initiative.

A new episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show is here -- and new character concept art from Wave 2 of books has been revealed in the latest installment.

Jordanna Sparkburn concept art

Meet Sylvestri Yarrow’s girlfriend, Jordanna Sparkburn, introduced in Out of the Shadows. The San Tekka deputy spends her days with her hunting cat, Remy. 

Chancey Yarrow concept art

Sylvestri's mother Chancey Yarrow was a notable hyperspace physicist before her ship was attacked by Nihil Raiders, leading to her mysterious disappearance. 

M-227 concept art

After she was left behind, Sylvestri spent her time in the company of her mother's old security droid, M-227, one of the few things Syl could call her own.

Xylan Graf concept art

The show revealed new concept art of Xylan Graf, a theoretical hyperspace physics expert from a powerful family.

Neeto Janajana concept art

Also from Out of the Shadows, the pilot of the Switchback, Neeto Janajana, who was saved from his indentured contract with the Byne Guild by Chancey Yarrow.

Ghirra Starros concept art

Although we first met her in A Test of Courage, Ghirra Starros, the mother of Avon Starros, also plays a part in Out of the Shadows.

Alys “Crash” Ongwa and her droid K8 concept art

And finally, we’ve got a new character from The High Republic Adventures Annual: 16-year-old Alys “Crash” Ongwa and her droid K8.

Learn even more about these characters in the latest episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!


Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

