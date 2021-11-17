Jordanna Sparkburn and More Concept Art Revealed on Star Wars: The High Republic Show

Get your first look at characters from Out of the Shadows and other books and comics in Phase I of the multimedia initiative.

A new episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show is here -- and new character concept art from Wave 2 of books has been revealed in the latest installment.

Meet Sylvestri Yarrow’s girlfriend, Jordanna Sparkburn, introduced in Out of the Shadows. The San Tekka deputy spends her days with her hunting cat, Remy.

Sylvestri's mother Chancey Yarrow was a notable hyperspace physicist before her ship was attacked by Nihil Raiders, leading to her mysterious disappearance.

After she was left behind, Sylvestri spent her time in the company of her mother's old security droid, M-227, one of the few things Syl could call her own.

The show revealed new concept art of Xylan Graf, a theoretical hyperspace physics expert from a powerful family.

Also from Out of the Shadows, the pilot of the Switchback, Neeto Janajana, who was saved from his indentured contract with the Byne Guild by Chancey Yarrow.

Although we first met her in A Test of Courage, Ghirra Starros, the mother of Avon Starros, also plays a part in Out of the Shadows.

And finally, we’ve got a new character from The High Republic Adventures Annual: 16-year-old Alys “Crash” Ongwa and her droid K8.

Learn even more about these characters in the latest episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!

