Jeffrey Brown's The Mandalorian and Child Will Celebrate Our Favorite Clan of Two - Exclusive Reveal

The next book from the creator of Darth Vader and Son and Vader's Little Princess arrives fall 2023.

There's a new bounty for fans of The Mandalorian and writer-artist Jeffrey Brown's charming Star Wars books.

StarWars.com is thrilled to announce The Mandalorian and Child, the next installment in Brown's classic series of all-ages titles on parenting in the galaxy far, far away. Following the bestselling Darth Vader and Son and Vader’s Little Princess, The Mandalorian and Child will tell heartwarming and humorous tales of Mando and Grogu, with appearances by other characters from The Mandalorian, including Luke Skywalker, IG-11, Peli Motto, Moff Gideon, Bo-Katan, the Armorer, and more. You can get a first look at art from the book below, featuring the titular duo riding a speeder bike. (Note Grogu's adorable helmet!)

“Years before the Mandalorian series premiered, someone asked me to draw Yoda as a baby, so I just drew him in a diaper. I had no idea that someday I'd get to watch a show with 'Baby Yoda' -- but I’ve enjoyed seeing Grogu become so much more than that," Brown tells StarWars.com. "Getting to construct my own take on Mando and Grogu is refreshingly fun, and the way their relationship mixes friendship and family is the kind of heartwarming feels I love to put in my work. Especially when it comes to drawing IG droids, stormtroopers, rancors, and Boba Fett, of course!”



"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Jeffrey Brown back into a galaxy far, far away," says Michael Siglain, creative director, Lucasfilm Publishing. "Like with Vader and Son and all of his subsequent and adorable titles, Jeffrey brings his signature style and smart sense of humor to the world of The Mandalorian, and the result is both heartfelt and hilarious. Fans of the show and fans of Jeffrey's earlier books are in for a real treat!"

Look for The Mandalorian and Child in stores fall 2023. We have spoken.