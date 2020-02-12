Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy Themes Coming to PlayStation 4

Developer Aspyr gifts some surprises fit for a Jedi.

Soon, you’ll be able to transform your PlayStation 4 into your own personal Jedi temple.

Aspyr will be releasing free themes inspired by the Star Wars classics Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and the upcoming Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, launching early 2020. Starting today, you can sign up exclusively at aspyr.com/starwars to receive a free key via email that you can redeem on PS4, no Jedi mind tricks required.

Check out a sneak peek of the themes below!

If you’re among the Kyle Katarn faithful, these are the Force-powered digital decorations you’re looking for.

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast is now available digitally from the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 4, in addition to the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy will launch early 2020 and include exciting online multiplayer from the original game.

