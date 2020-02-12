ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy Themes Coming to PlayStation 4

February 12, 2020
February 12, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Developer Aspyr gifts some surprises fit for a Jedi.

Soon, you’ll be able to transform your PlayStation 4 into your own personal Jedi temple.

Aspyr will be releasing free themes inspired by the Star Wars classics Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and the upcoming Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, launching early 2020. Starting today, you can sign up exclusively at aspyr.com/starwars to receive a free key via email that you can redeem on PS4, no Jedi mind tricks required.

Check out a sneak peek of the themes below!

A Star Wars themed Playstation 4 menu screen, with a rotating lightsaber logo.A Star Wars themed Playstation 4 menu screen, with a lightsaber logo.

If you’re among the Kyle Katarn faithful, these are the Force-powered digital decorations you’re looking for.

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast is now available digitally from the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 4, in addition to the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy will launch early 2020 and include exciting online multiplayer from the original game.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ThisWeekinStarWars

Jedi Academy Jedi Outcast

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Kelleran Beq Joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes - Exclusive Reveal

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC Now Available

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Enduring Legacies of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and The Force Unleashed

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Arrives in Fortnite

    September 26, 2023

    September 26, 2023

    Sep 26

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Coming to Fortnite

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    5 Classic Star Wars Video Games to Play This Summer

    July 31, 2023

    July 31, 2023

    Jul 31

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    SDCC 2023: Take a Peek Behind the Scenes of Star Wars Outlaws

    July 23, 2023

    July 23, 2023

    Jul 23

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved