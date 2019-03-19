ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Get a First Look at ILMxLAB’s Vader Immortal at Star Wars Celebration

March 19, 2019
Meet the team resurrecting the Dark Lord at a special panel, then enjoy a special interactive preview on the show floor.

Next month, you can get your first glimpse at Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, the new ILMxLAB virtual reality experience, when Star Wars Celebration hits Chicago.

Core members of the creative team behind the project that was announced last year will gather for a panel on the main stage on Friday, April 12, at 1:30 p.m. Attendees will learn new, key details about the first episode, written by David S. Goyer, an award-winning executive producer and writer.

Following the panel, ILMxLAB and Oculus will open a booth on the show floor, bringing fans an exclusive, interactive preview of Vader Immortal – Episode I, which will run throughout the remainder of Celebration.

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series promises to transport you to Mustafar, and with lightsaber in hand, puts you at the center of an original Star Wars story, a canonical immersive adventure set between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope.

The first episode of Vader Immortal debuts later this year on Oculus Quest headsets.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more information!

