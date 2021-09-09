ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

The Rock Weaver Attacks in IDW's The Monster of Temple Peak #2 - Exclusive Preview

September 9, 2021
September 9, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Can Ty Yorrick's Jedi training save her?

Ty Yorrick is not a Jedi. But with a face full of rock weaver webbing blocking her ability to breathe she's willing to try anything to survive the day.

In StarWars.com's exclusive preview of IDW's Star Wars: The High Republic: The Monster of Temple Peak issue #2, the monster hunter chases her quarry to the den of a spider-like beast in the hopes of finding some answers. The first original graphic novel from the era of Star Wars: The High Republic, written by Cavan Scott with art by Rachael Stott, will be released in four epic monthly installments from IDW, with the second issue available September 15 in digital form and at your local comic book shop.

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Monster of Temple Peak issue #2 preview 1 Star Wars: The High Republic: The Monster of Temple Peak issue #2 preview 2 Star Wars: The High Republic: The Monster of Temple Peak issue #2 preview 3 Star Wars: The High Republic: The Monster of Temple Peak issue #2 preview 4 Star Wars: The High Republic: The Monster of Temple Peak issue #2 preview 5 Star Wars: The High Republic: The Monster of Temple Peak issue #2 preview 6 Star Wars: The High Republic: The Monster of Temple Peak issue #2 preview 7

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheHighRepublic

star wars comics Star Wars: The High Republic IDW comics The High Republic The Monster of Temple Peak

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved