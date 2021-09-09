The Rock Weaver Attacks in IDW's The Monster of Temple Peak #2 - Exclusive Preview

Can Ty Yorrick's Jedi training save her?

Ty Yorrick is not a Jedi. But with a face full of rock weaver webbing blocking her ability to breathe she's willing to try anything to survive the day.

In StarWars.com's exclusive preview of IDW's Star Wars: The High Republic: The Monster of Temple Peak issue #2, the monster hunter chases her quarry to the den of a spider-like beast in the hopes of finding some answers. The first original graphic novel from the era of Star Wars: The High Republic, written by Cavan Scott with art by Rachael Stott, will be released in four epic monthly installments from IDW, with the second issue available September 15 in digital form and at your local comic book shop.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.