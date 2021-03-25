ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

In I Wish I Had a Wookiee, Poems for the Young at Heart - Exclusive

March 25, 2021
March 25, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Get your first look at the cover art and two spreads from the forthcoming picture book.

We've all known the pure delight of ripping open a brand new Star Wars action figure or imagined ourselves in the cockpit of one of the many high-flying hunks of junk in a galaxy far, far away, alongside our loyal Wookiee co-pilot, Chewbacca. In his new book, Star Wars: I Wish I Had a Wookiee, Ian Doescher explores these playful hallmarks of childhood with a collection of over 75 whimsical and original poems illustrated by Tim Budgen.

Today, StarWars.com is excited to reveal the charming cover art for the forthcoming book as well as two exclusive spreads featuring the titular poem as well as "Dad's Luke Skywalker Figurine." In a format reminiscent of the often absurdly hilarious books by Shel Silverstein, Budgen's artwork visualizes a 10-year-old's dreams of playing fetch with a pet AT-AT, a little girl escaping the Empire in her T-16 Skyhopper, and more while Doescher, who previously penned the Shakespearean versions of the Skywalker saga, captures the precocious and imaginative play inspired by the Star Wars galaxy, with rhyming poems that are suitable for young fans and the young at heart.

The cover of I Wish I Had a Wookiee.

An excerpt from I Wish I Had a Wookiee.An excerpt from I Wish I Had a Wookiee.

Check out this story and other news on This Week! In Star Wars below.


Star Wars: I Wish I Had a Wookiee arrives September 28, 2021 and is available for pre-order now.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Star Wars Books Chewbacca (Star Wars) I Wish I Had A Wookiee

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III Is Here

    November 14, 2023

    November 14, 2023

    Nov 14

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved