Find out how far you've traveled down the path to the dark side!

We've all imagined being the lovable farm boy that left home, blew up the Death Star, and eventually became a Jedi. But realistically, it's easier sometimes to act more like Darth Vader than Luke Skywalker. The question is, how much are you really like the infamous Sith Lord? Find out now with this quiz, and don't be disturbed by the results. There's a little Darth Vader in all of us.