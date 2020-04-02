Hello, What Have We Here: Save Big on Star Wars Games

Get up to 65% off beloved titles and receive extra in-game bonuses for a limited time!

StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that you can now get classic Star Wars games and modern galactic favorites at Death Star-sized discounts, along with extra in-game rewards, for a limited time. Titles and deals include:



Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Special limited time in-game events, April 9 - 15



Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

Get 65% off at Steam, April 2 - 9 at 10 a.m. PT/ET Get 65% off on Xbox Gold, March 31 - April 6



Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II

Get 65% off at Steam, April 2 - 9 at 10 a.m. PT/ET Get 65% off on Xbox Gold, March 31 - April 6



Star Wars The Old Republic

Get Double Experience Points, April 14 - May 12 Get 50% off XP boosts, March 27 - May 1



Star Wars Pinball

Get a Star Wars bundle of popular tables, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Boba Fett, and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back



LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (App Store and Google Play)

On the App Store, get The Complete Game Pack for $2.99 and access all episodes, bonus levels, Bounty Hunter levels, Arcade Mode, Challenge Mode, and all character unlocks, April 2 - 9 On Google Play, get the entire LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga game for $2.99, April 2 - 9



LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (App Store and Google Play)

On the App Store and Google Play, get the All Content Season Pass for $2.99 and unlock the full game plus Prologue: Battle of Endor, three Adventures (Poe to the Rescue, Rathtar Hunting, and Ottegan Assault), and four character packs, April 2 - 9





Please note that deals are subject to change; check with the publisher’s platform of distribution for changes.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars gaming deals and news!

