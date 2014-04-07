ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Get the Inside Scoop on Star Wars Rebels at WonderCon (Bothan Spies Not Needed)

April 7, 2014
StarWars.com Team

Executive producer Dave Filoni wants to hear from you!

The Empire is back in Star Wars Rebels, Lucasfilm's upcoming animated series set between Episodes III and IV, and you'll be able to get secret information on the show without losing any Bothans or hiding messages in astromech droids.

Executive producer Dave Filoni (along with special guests) will be appearing at WonderCon for a special "Behind the Scenes of Star Wars Rebels" panel -- Saturday, April 19, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. -- and he wants to hear from you. Submit your question to Dave in the comments section below by April 9, and he may answer it live during the panel. And don't worry. As powerful as the Empire is in Star Wars Rebels, they won't be intercepting or jamming your communications.

