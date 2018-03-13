Get a Sneak Peek at Star Wars: The Last Jedi Bonus Features

Check out special previews of revealing behind-the-scenes material, from documentaries to deleted scenes, available with Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Raise your glass of freshly-squeezed thala-siren green milk and celebrate -- Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available today in the US on Digital and Movies Anywhere! (And coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27.)

Along with the film comes enough bonus features to fill a Canto Bight jail, from the in-depth documentary The Director and the Jedi to a look at how the world of Crait was brought to life. StarWars.com is excited to offer a sneak peek at some of this material -- and we'll keep updating this post as more are added. Check them out at the links below:

The Director and the Jedi Trailer



Creating Crystal Foxes - Showdown on Crait

The New Walker - Showdown on Crait

Peace & Purpose - Showdown on Crait

World of White and Red - Showdown on Crait



Kylo's Choice - Lighting the Spark: Creating the Space Battle

Carrie Fisher & Rian Johnson - The Director and the Jedi

Evil Intentions - Snoke and Mirrors

Phasma's End - Deleted Scene

For more on The Last Jedi's home release, including box art and details on bonus features, see StarWars.com's official announcement.

Also, if you're wondering when The Last Jedi arrives in your neck of the galaxy, check out the list below:

AUSTRALIA

Digital: March 13

Physical: March 28

GERMANY

Digital: April 13

Physical: April 26

JAPAN

Digital: April 18

Physical (MOVIENEX): April 25

UK

Digital and physical: April 9

