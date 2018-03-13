ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Get a Sneak Peek at Star Wars: The Last Jedi Bonus Features

March 13, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Check out special previews of revealing behind-the-scenes material, from documentaries to deleted scenes, available with Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Raise your glass of freshly-squeezed thala-siren green milk and celebrate -- Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available today in the US on Digital and Movies Anywhere! (And coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27.)

Along with the film comes enough bonus features to fill a Canto Bight jail, from the in-depth documentary The Director and the Jedi to a look at how the world of Crait was brought to life. StarWars.com is excited to offer a sneak peek at some of this material -- and we'll keep updating this post as more are added. Check them out at the links below:

The Director and the Jedi Trailer

Creating Crystal Foxes - Showdown on Crait 


The New Walker - Showdown on Crait

Peace & Purpose - Showdown on Crait

World of White and Red - Showdown on Crait

Kylo's Choice - Lighting the Spark: Creating the Space Battle 


Carrie Fisher & Rian Johnson - The Director and the Jedi


Evil Intentions - Snoke and Mirrors


Phasma's End - Deleted Scene

For more on The Last Jedi's home release, including box art and details on bonus features, see StarWars.com's official announcement.

Also, if you're wondering when The Last Jedi arrives in your neck of the galaxy, check out the list below:

AUSTRALIA
Digital: March 13
Physical: March 28

GERMANY
Digital: April 13
Physical: April 26

JAPAN
Digital: April 18
Physical (MOVIENEX): April 25

UK
Digital and physical: April 9

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available now in the US on Digital and via Movies Anywhere, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27.

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) bonus features

