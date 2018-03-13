Get a Sneak Peek at Star Wars: The Last Jedi Bonus Features

Check out special previews of revealing behind-the-scenes material, from documentaries to deleted scenes, available with Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Raise your glass of freshly-squeezed thala-siren green milk and celebrate -- Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available today in the US on Digital and Movies Anywhere! (And coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27.)
Along with the film comes enough bonus features to fill a Canto Bight jail, from the in-depth documentary The Director and the Jedi to a look at how the world of Crait was brought to life. StarWars.com is excited to offer a sneak peek at some of this material -- and we'll keep updating this post as more are added. Check them out at the links below:
The Director and the Jedi Trailer
Creating Crystal Foxes - Showdown on Crait
The New Walker - Showdown on Crait
Peace & Purpose - Showdown on Crait
World of White and Red - Showdown on Crait
Kylo's Choice - Lighting the Spark: Creating the Space Battle
Carrie Fisher & Rian Johnson - The Director and the Jedi
Evil Intentions - Snoke and Mirrors
Phasma's End - Deleted Scene
For more on The Last Jedi's home release, including box art and details on bonus features, see StarWars.com's official announcement.
Also, if you're wondering when The Last Jedi arrives in your neck of the galaxy, check out the list below:
AUSTRALIA
Digital: March 13
Physical: March 28
GERMANY
Digital: April 13
Physical: April 26
JAPAN
Digital: April 18
Physical (MOVIENEX): April 25
UK
Digital and physical: April 9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available now in the US on Digital and via Movies Anywhere, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27.
StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.