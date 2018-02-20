Star Wars: The Last Jedi Comes Home

The latest chapter in the saga arrives March 13 on Digital and March 27 on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand.

Rey. Kylo Ren. Finn. Rose. Luke. Leia. Poe.

And porgs, of course.



The Director and the Jedi - Go deep behind the scenes with writer-director Rian Johnson on an intimate and personal journey through the production of the movie—and experience what it’s like to helm a global franchise and cultural phenomenon.

Lighting the Spark: Creating the Space Battle - Get a close-up look at the epic space battle, from the sounds that help propel the action, through the practical and visual effects, to the characters who bring it all to life. Snoke and Mirrors - Motion capture and Star Wars collide as the filmmakers take us through the detailed process of creating the movie’s malevolent master villain. Showdown on Crait - Break down everything that went into creating the stunning world seen in the movie’s final confrontation, including the interplay between real-word locations and visual effects, reimagining the walkers, designing the crystal foxes, and much more.



Andy Serkis Live! (One Night Only) - Writer-director Rian Johnson presents two exclusive sequences from the movie featuring Andy Serkis’ riveting, raw on-set performance before his digital makeover into Snoke.

The latest film in the Star Wars saga is coming home. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will arrive, it was announced today, on Digital (in HD and 4K Ultra HD) and via Movies Anywhere on, and on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand onAnd along with the number one movie of 2017 comes a galaxy of bonus features, including-- an intimate journey into the creation of Star Wars: The Last Jedi with writer-director Rian Johnson -- as well as 14 deleted scenes, an audio commentary, and much more. The full list includes*:Digital bonus offerings may vary by retailer.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will come in a variety of packages, including the Multi-screen Edition (includes Blu-ray and a Digital copy), the 4K Ultra HD Collector’s Edition (including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and a Digital copy), and Best Buy and Target retailer exclusives. The 4K Ultra HD version features the extraordinary color, contrast, and brightness of Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range, paired with fully immersive picture and sound with Dolby Atmos audio. Check out the packaging below:

(Blu-ray, DVD, Digital) (above and below)

(4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, Digital) (above and below)

Target Exclusive Blu-ray (Blu-ray, DVD, Digital) (above and below) / Includes exclusive bonus feature Meet the Porgs: Take a lighthearted look at the development of the lovable creatures.

(Blu-ray + Digital)

(4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, Digital)

If you're wondering when The Last Jedi arrives in your neck of the galaxy, check out the list below:

AUSTRALIA

Digital: March 13

Physical: March 28

GERMANY

Digital: April 13

Physical: April 26

JAPAN

Digital: April 18

Physical (MOVIENEX): April 25

UK

Digital and physical: April 9

Get full disc specifications below, and reach out and feel the Force (with your feelings -- remember Luke's lesson!) with Star Wars: The Last Jedi again.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.