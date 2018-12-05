Get a First Look at Timothy Zahn's Thrawn: Treason - Exclusive

It's treason, then. Take a closer look at the cover of the new Thrawn novel as revealed on today's episode of The Star Wars Show!

Today, Lucasfilm and Del Rey are pleased to announce the title of the next installment in Timothy Zahn's bestselling Thrawn series, with an exclusive reveal on StarWars.com!

As seen on today's episode of The Star Wars Show, we're thrilled to give you your first look at the next installment exploring the life of Chiss warrior Grand Admiral Thrawn, Star Wars: Thrawn: Treason, with the cover below.

Set in the time of the Empire, here's the official description for the new novel:

Grand Admiral Thrawn faces the ultimate test of his loyalty to the Empire in this epic Star Wars novel from bestselling author Timothy Zahn.

“If I were to serve the Empire, you would command my allegiance.”

Such was the promise Grand Admiral Thrawn made to Emperor Palpatine at their first meeting. Since then, Thrawn has been one of the Empire’s most effective instruments, pursuing its enemies to the very edges of the known galaxy. But as keen a weapon as Thrawn has become, the Emperor dreams of something far more destructive.

Now, as Thrawn’s TIE defender program is halted in favor of Director Krennic’s secret Death Star project, he realizes that the balance of power in the Empire is measured by more than just military acumen or tactical efficiency. Even the greatest intellect can hardly compete with the power to annihilate entire planets.

As Thrawn works to secure his place in the Imperial hierarchy, his former protégé Eli Vanto returns with a dire warning about Thrawn’s homeworld. Thrawn’s mastery of strategy must guide him through an impossible choice: duty to the Chiss Ascendancy, or fealty to the Empire he has sworn to serve. Even if the right choice means committing treason.

Star Wars: Thrawn: Treason will be available for pre-order next week and arriving on shelves in the summer of 2019.

Check back for more details on how to get your hands on your copy of the new novel! And for more on this and other Star Wars news, check out the full episode of The Star Wars Show below!



